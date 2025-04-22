School eyes relocation and expansion plans

Jeremiah Raibevu College

Jeremiah Raibevu College is planning on relocating to accommodate increasing student numbers and ease pressure on its current shared facilities.

The college, located adjacent to Tacirua Primary School, currently shares limited space and amenities such as playgrounds, often resulting in scheduling conflicts for both institutions.

School Principal Merewalesi Tuiloma says the rising enrolment particularly from students in the informal settlements of Nasinu, Wailoku, and Colo-i-Suva—has highlighted the urgent need for a dedicated and expanded building.

Article continues after advertisement

Land for the new site has already been generously secured by the Mataqali Nawavatu, whose contribution has been acknowledged as a significant boost to the education sector.

However, the school now faces a funding shortfall, with relocation plans dependent on forthcoming fundraising initiatives and government support.

Once completed, the relocation is expected to enhance access to education for families in the surrounding communities and ease the burden on nearby schools.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.