SCC takes firm but fair approach to unpaid rates

Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa. [Photo: FILE]

The Suva City Council is taking a firm but fair approach to recovering unpaid rates, combining enforcement measures with support for ratepayers facing genuine hardship.

Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says the Council billed $19.2 million for the 2025–2026 financial year, with $16.4 million collected as of December 31, 2025.

This leaves approximately $2.8 million outstanding.

Article continues after advertisement

While collection has improved compared to previous years, Boseiwaqa notes that unpaid rates – recorded most heavily across both residential and commercial properties – continue to pose a challenge.

To address this, Boseiwaqa adds that the Council has introduced several recovery measures, including house-to-house visits, an interest amnesty, and legal action where necessary.

This also includes salary deductions through employers to recover arrears.

“At the same time, we are mindful of ratepayers who are facing genuine financial hardship.”

He adds that special hardship cases are referred to the Minister for Local Government and Housing for the consideration of potential rate waivers.

Boseiwaqa states that because rates account for about 60 percent of the Council’s annual budget, low collection levels directly affect the ability to deliver essential services, maintain infrastructure, and support development.

The Council remains committed to improving collection efforts to ensure reliable service delivery for Suva residents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.