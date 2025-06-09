Saver Plus sparks financial turnaround

Over 7,000 Fijians have benefited from ANZ Bank’s Saver Plus program, which helps low-income earners save and manage money.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek states the program combines matched savings with financial education to give participants confidence and control over their finances.

Yazbek emphasizes that the program strengthens financial literacy, resilience and confidence region-wide.

Saver Plus is helping thousands of Fijians gain control over finances, grow their businesses and plan for the future.

“It’s a model that works. Each of you receives a copy, hopefully, of the report, which has articulated how the programme was run and that the pilot in Fiji demonstrated significant success in improving financial well-being amongst the participants.”

Yazbek says the pilot demonstrates how financial education can empower participants and build future stability.

ANZ plans to expand Saver Plus across the Pacific in 2026, reaching more communities and families.

