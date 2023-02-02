Salesi Temo sworn in as Chief Justice

High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo has been sworn in as the Chief Justice at the State House this afternoon.

He was appointed following the advice of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in consultation with Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

The appointment follows the suspension of Chief Justice Kamal Kumar on allegations of misbehaviour.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Attorney General Siromi Turaga, members of the judiciary and disciplinary forces, and other invited guests were in attendance.