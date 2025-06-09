Ministry partners with Empower Pacific on safe shelter for survivors

The Minister has also acknowledged Soroptimist International for handing over the building that now serves as the safe shelter and thanked LDS Charities for supporting the initiative. [Photo: MINISTRY OF WOMEN, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION]

Women and girls affected by gender-based violence in the Western Division will soon have access to a 24-hour safe shelter.

The investment is through a new partnership between the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection and Empower Pacific.

The Ministry says the shelter will provide round-the-clock accommodation, crisis intervention, counselling, psychosocial support, referrals and other essential services for survivors seeking protection from violence.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says the partnership reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening protection mechanisms for women and girls and improving access to quality support services for survivors.

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Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says addressing gender-based violence requires Government, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, development partners and communities to work together.

Kiran says collaborative partnerships are critical to strengthening prevention and response efforts and ensuring women and girls can live free from violence.

The Minister has also acknowledged Soroptimist International for handing over the building that now serves as the safe shelter and thanked LDS Charities for supporting the initiative.

She also commended Empower Pacific for its continued dedication to delivering survivor-centred services.

The Ministry says the initiative supports the implementation of the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls 2023–2028 and strengthens services aimed at protecting women, children, the elderly, persons living with disabilities and families throughout Fiji.