Safe access restored at Bilalevu Cemetery

Families in Bilalevu, Sigatoka no longer have to risk their lives to farewell loved ones, following the commissioning of the Bilalevu Cemetery Crossing today.

The new structure ends years of hardship for residents of Navula, Loma, Bita, Bilalevu, Tuvuto and nearby settlements, who were often cut off during floods.

The project was delivered through a cost-sharing arrangement, with government contributing $11,564.50 and the Bilalevu Cemetery Committee raising the balance.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the project reflects the power of partnership between communities and the government.

Singh highlights the importance of the Community Grant initiative, which funds projects that directly improve the daily lives of Fijians.

“This Bridge ensures families can reach the cemetery with dignity, even in difficult weather. It responds to the very mission of my Ministry to strengthen harmony and mutual respect among Fiji’s communities by supporting projects that meet their most heartfelt needs.”

Committee secretary Shiu Pratap recalled how mourners once nearly got swept away while carrying a body across strong currents.

He adds the new crossing not only provides safe access but also restores dignity to final journeys.

