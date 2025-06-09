Rural areas get major push in public services

Rural and maritime communities face ongoing challenges in accessing government services.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu called on government officers to step up their efforts.

During a visit to the Eastern Division, Bulitavu received a traditional welcome and was briefed by the Office of the Commissioner Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

He reiterated that public servants play a vital role in bringing government services to remote areas.

Bulitavu urged officers to build on the work already done.

He reminded them that they represent the government in the communities they serve.

He adds they must uphold integrity, show leadership and ensure people feel supported and heard.

Bulitavu stressed the importance of strong partnerships.

He adds that officers should maintain close ties with provincial councils, traditional leaders, government agencies and other stakeholders.

The Minister states that this is key to delivering services effectively.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.