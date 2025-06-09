Rising vandalism draining FRA funds

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Roads Authority is raising serious concerns over repeated vandalism and damage to road infrastructure.

These acts continue to disrupt connectivity, strain resources, and impact communities nationwide.

Two recent incidents in Labasa highlight the severity of the issue. A fire at Waidamudamu Bridge along Nakorotari Road cut off access for residents, students, and commuters.

The FRA restored the link by installing a new bridge deck at a cost of approximately $130,000.

While police investigations continue, the Authority remains concerned by actions that undermine essential public services.

In a separate October 2025 incident in Batinikama, two heavy machines belonging to an FRA contractor were destroyed by fire, resulting in a $1 million loss.

Such acts impose heavy financial burdens on contractors and delay critical road works, leading to compromised safety and prolonged inconvenience for road users.

Responsible for 6,371km of roads and over 1,400 bridges, the FRA warns that constant vandalism diverts funds away from improvements and maintenance.

In some cases, equipment damage even forces contractors to withdraw from projects entirely.

The Authority also reports frequent damage to road signs, railings, and bus shelters.

Despite regular repairs, persistent careless behaviour creates safety risks and unnecessary costs.

