Rising meth use and syringe scarcity fuel HIV concerns

[file photo]

Unsafe drug injecting practices are driving a growing risk of HIV and other blood-borne infections in Fiji, according to a recent study by the Kirby Institute.

The research, presented during the Needle and Syringe Program Implementation Workshop, highlights urgent public health concerns around methamphetamine use and harm reduction.

Kirby Institute Head of Viral Hepatitis Epidemiology and Prevention Program, Professor Lisa Maher says the study found that methamphetamine use is on the rise, with many individuals injecting the drug daily.

She says syringe scarcity remains the primary driver of unsafe practices.

“Scarcity was attributed to restrictions on pharmacy sales, leaving people with no choice but to share, and access was also an economic issue, with people reporting paying between $3 and $10 to purchase what were ostensibly new syringes.”

She stresses that needle and syringe programs, combined with peer-led initiatives and education, are essential to curb HIV transmission.

“We talked to people about preferences for needle and syringe program, and they identified free access to sterile needles and syringes as the single most important critical need. There was strong support for multiple NSP delivery methods, including pharmacy distribution, peer-led programs, including outreach and vending machines. “

Despite these risks, the study highlighted strong peer networks where users share knowledge on safer injecting techniques.

Professor Maher says this shows a willingness to learn and engage in harm reduction if the right support and access are provided.

