RFMF Mothers Club reactivates tutorial program

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Wives and Mothers Club has reintroduced its tutorial program for the children of serving personnel today.

Club President Salote Tavainavesi announced the reactivation of the program, emphasizing its importance for the academic growth of children within the RFMF community.

The reactivation of the program is a response to discussions during the AGM about the necessity of supporting students’ education.

Tavainavesi highlighted the importance of the program for the “art of enrichment” and shared that approximately 70 students,

“We are targeting the years 5, 7, and 8. As you would appreciate, there has been an emphasis on the need for more literacy programs. This is why we have included years 5, 7, and 8 as well. These are all examinable classes.”

She noted that the last tutorial program was conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID-19, everything was on hold. We couldn’t run this program. It was only after our AGM at Black Rock in Nadi last September that we decided to recommence this important initiative.”

The RFMF Wives and Mothers Club remains committed to ensuring educational development and ensuring that students receive the support they need to excel in their academic endeavours.