Review undertaken to strengthen migrant worker protections

The Employment Ministry is undertaking a comprehensive review of labor legislation, aimed at enhancing the protection of migrant workers following a series of complaints regarding employment practices.

While responding to an oral question in parliament today, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh revealed that since 2021, the Ministry has received 165 complaints from foreign workers.

He says 159 have been resolved, while four are still pending with the Employment Relations Tribunal and two are under investigation.

Singh says they are committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of foreign workers employed across various industries in the country.

“Amongst these 165 migrant workers, 46 were employed in the wholesale and retail industry,121 in building, construction and civil engineering, nine in the informal sector, seven in the manufacturing industry and two in the hotel and catering industry. Mr Speaker, sir, the ministry has recovered a total of $54,337.34 as arrears of wages for these migrant workers.”

Singh says the government is undertaking a review of key legislation, to expand protections for foreign workers.

“This review includes the extension of coverage of foreign or migrant workers, particularly seafarers who are not covered under the current legislation. The Government is also reviewing the Immigration Act to strengthen the work permit process) and also the development of the Fijian National Labour Mobility Policy Framework and Strategy in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, or IOM.”

Singh adds that with migrant workers playing an essential role in economy, the government is keen to ensure that their contributions are recognized, while also protecting their rights.