Review report calls for responsive and inclusive security sector

The National Security and Defense Review team has identified numerous challenges that pose significant threats to the nation’s stability and safety.

The report, launched by Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua, outlines key security threats that are deeply rooted in complex socio-political contexts and require immediate attention.

NSDR Editorial Chair Professor Satish Chand says the report highlights the urgent need for a responsive and inclusive security sector.

“At the moment, we operate very much in silos. We want to coordinate better. The second pillar is to ensure that we have an accountable and trusted security force. Trusted, again, I want to underline. We want to have operational excellence. We want to be future-ready in terms of our capabilities to address the challenges and threats to national security. We want to be responsive and inclusive security sector”

Chand says one of the report’s focal points is the imperative to also enhance border security as a crucial strategy to combat organized crime.

“We want to look at a maritime security strategy and a maritime capability master plan to ensure that we have a whole-of-government approach to maritime security. This ensures that we are looking at the risks also on the horizon, the emerging risks. The second one, we talked about the failure to coordinate, and that’s the key responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration”

Chand adds that addressing geopolitical challenges and foreign interference is another key focus of the report.

The report recommends a comprehensive review of Fiji’s foreign policy and strategic partnerships to better navigate the complexities of the international arena.