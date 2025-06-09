Retailers seek flexibility on child employment laws

{File Photo}

The Suva Retailers Association says it supports protections for young workers under the proposed Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill, while calling for flexibility to accommodate family-run businesses.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Association President Jitesh Patel addressed proposed amendments that will raise the minimum working age from 15 to 16 years.

Patel responded to committee chair, Sakiusa Tubuna who highlighted that in many family-owned retail businesses, children often assist under the supervision of parents.

“Our views are that children should be allowed to be employed through parental consent, like a letter from the parent can be signed up, but have to be paid accordingly to the wages regulations that are currently in place. So it’s not that we hire child labour and they be paid like at the moment it’s $5.50 something, and we just pay them $3 an hour, $4 an hour. All the regulations should be met, but a parental consent should be taken before a child is employed.”

Patel also addressed provisions allowing children aged 16 and above to join trade unions.

He says the retail sector is not largely covered by unions with most wage negotiations taking place directly between employers and employees.

He adds that wages in the retail sector often exceed the minimum wage, based on experience, skills, and customer service performance.

The Suva Retailers Association reiterated its support for protecting workers’ rights, while urging lawmakers to consider practical and culturally appropriate solutions that recognize the realities of family-run businesses in Fiji.

