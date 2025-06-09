Resignation was demanded says Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu informed the Suva High Court today that he chose not to rebel or retaliate when asked to terminate two officers or tender his own resignation.

Tudravu, while being questioned by the defense, told the court that he chose to take that in his stride and not tell anyone about what transpired.

The COMPOL said that he hasn’t revealed all this information until today because he wants the truth to be told.

Defense Counsel Devanesh Sharma quizzed Tudravu, asking him why he didn’t take screenshots or make any records of the messages between himself former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He responded that he didn’t think it was a priority in that moment, Tudravu also said he didn’t have any ulterior motive and he was concentrating on what the former PM was demanding of him.

Tudravu also said he didn’t know at that time that the message would be deleted by the former PM and his resignation was not voluntary but was demanded by the PM.

During re-examination, the state asked Tudravu if he had returned the phone that he used when he was in the acting COMPOL role, along with his resignation letter, to which he agreed.

The COMPOL also stated that the phone he used back then had some issues.

The state then informed the court that they would be calling three more witness to speak about the technical issues of the Viber platform.

In this matter, the former PM Voreqe Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while former Compol Sitiveni Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.





