Remittances kept the economy afloat: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka thanked Fijians living in Samoa for continuing to send money to family members back home during his recent visit to Samoa.

Rabuka told those in attendance that remittances have been the largest foreign exchange earner and have helped to keep the economy afloat.

The Prime Minister says the people’s confidence in them is inspiring them to do more.

He adds that the government is acutely aware, that before the results can be seen, they must first deal with big challenges and problems such as the national debt and diminished economic capacity.



Rabuka reaffirmed that the Coalition government’s aim is to manage Fiji’s national debt while preserving the ability to meet our commitments to you and to Fiji as a whole. Those commitments are to give the people of Fiji the services and amenities to which they are entitled.



Questions raised by members of the Fijian community included the appointment of a roving ambassador, the establishment of a consular service, participation in postal voting, and the issue of women using their marital names or the name on their birth certificate in official documentation.