Record-breaking year for film and television industry

[ Source : Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The local film and television industry has reached an all-time best within the first eight months of the year, recording a net Fiji spend of $71.3 million.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica has announced that the Net Fiji Spend attracted by Fiji’s Film and TV sector up to August 2023 has already doubled all of 2022 and is 2.3 times higher than the pre-pandemic’s best Net Spend attracted in 2019.

He says Fiji’s audio-visual sector has been recovering steadily from the pandemic and within the first eight months of the year, attracting shows to Fiji with a total local spend of $86 million and a total production budget of over $236 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says this is an important accomplishment and it means that despite spending a lot less attracting these major productions to Fiji, a lot more investment is now staying within our economy.

He says Fiji continues to cement itself as one of the best Tropical locations in the world for film production adding that 2023 has seen major shows produced in Fiji being released in established Broadcast networks in the US like CBS and ABC, while also opening new markets in the online streaming sector with companies like Peacock TV (NBCUniversal) and Roku TV.

Film Fiji Chief Executive, Ramiro Tenorio says they are seeing a steady return of productions and an influx of enquiries from producers that value Fiji’s pristine locations, English speaking crew, connectivity and developed infrastructure.