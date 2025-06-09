REALB talanoa session addresses industry challenges

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board today held its quarterly talanoa session, aimed at fostering open dialogue with industry professionals about ethical conduct, performance, and ongoing challenges within the real estate sector.

Registrar Peni Komainavoka emphasized that these sessions provide a vital platform for real estate agents and agencies to raise concerns, discuss regulatory matters, and collaboratively work toward improving the industry’s image and professionalism.

Komainavoka noted that a key issue raised during the session was the growing presence of bogus agents operating illegally by advertising properties without valid licenses.

“Some of the major concerns that have been raised today is the presence of bogus agents in the market and the enforcement side of the law on some of the agents that have been advertising property. These are illegal agents without a license. They are advertising properties without a license and trying to convince buyers and tenants on how they can offer them a better deal.”

Komainavoka says over the past three years, REALB has referred nearly 30 such cases to the police for investigation, particularly those involving illicit advertising on social media and email platforms.

However, the Registrar acknowledged limitations in the current enforcement framework.

So, right now under the law, our powers are limited in prosecuting those who are unlicensed or bringing them to the court to explain why they are doing this. So we are reporting them to police, together with the evidence, and police will take it on from there.

Komainavoka says REALB has proposed amendments to the law to grant the Board direct prosecution powers, which will require additional resources and structural reorganization.

