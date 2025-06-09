RBF reports stronger economy, lower inflation and major digital reforms

[file photo]

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel has tabled the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s August 2024–July 2025 Annual Report, confirming a stronger economic outlook, easing inflation and major progress on financial and digital reforms.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the Bank maintained stable monetary policy settings as inflation dropped sharply to -1.5% in July 2025, driven by lower global prices and improved supply chains. Foreign reserves remained strong at $3.8 billion, equal to six months of imports.

The economy is projected to grow 3.4% in 2025 after an estimated 3.5% expansion this year, led by the services sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s financial system remained stable, with strong liquidity, low interest rates and continued growth in private sector lending. These conditions supported further easing of exchange controls from August 2024.

A major highlight was the rollout of the RBF Strategic Plan 2024–2029, which focuses on institutional resilience, sustainability, inclusion and safe digital transformation. The Bank also launched the Fiji Innovation Hub, advanced interoperable digital payments, and began work on the National Digital ID Project.

The RBF became the first Pacific Island recipient of the global Nestor Espenilla Jr. Financial Inclusion Innovation Award for its work in empowering underserved communities.

The Bank also expanded climate-related programs, including parametric microinsurance and new environmental risk guidelines, and established a dedicated Climate Change Unit.

RBF completed preparations for Fiji’s new banknote series, featuring enhanced security features and designs celebrating Fiji’s heritage and biodiversity. The new series was launched on 2 December 2025.

Governor Ali thanked staff, the Board and stakeholders, saying the year’s achievements reflect the RBF’s commitment to building a resilient, modern and trusted central bank.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.