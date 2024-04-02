Rabuku encourages police officers to prioritize integrity

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku, has encouraged police officers graduating from the ODPP basic prosecution course to strive for honesty, integrity and fairness as they carry on with their duties.

Rabuku addressed thirty police officers at the ODPP basic prosecution course graduation ceremony at the Ministry of Civil Service Training Centre in Nasese.

The police officers attended the four-week course, designed to equip them with basic prosecutorial and advocacy skills.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuku has urged the police officers to conduct themselves to the highest standards with integrity as the beacon of prosecutorial work.

He is imploring them to continue to improve themselves in this field.

The ODPP continues to provide basic and advanced prosecution courses to Police and statutory prosecutors in an effort to improve the standard of prosecution in Fiji.

The course was facilitated by Assistant DPP Pauline Madanavosa, assisted by other ODPP prosecutors.