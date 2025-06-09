Rabuka warns rule of law under pressure from climate change

[Photo: APENISA WAQAIRADOVU]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says climate change and global uncertainty are placing growing pressure on legal systems, warning that the rule of law must be strengthened to protect people and communities across the Commonwealth.

Opening the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Nadi, Rabuka stated that the rule of law was not an abstract idea limited to courtrooms, but a foundation of public trust that directly impacts the daily lives of citizens.

“Climate change tests the capacity of our legal systems to protect communities and uphold stability, its impacts now extend into courts, institutions and governance frameworks”.

He told ministers that when laws are weakened, unevenly applied or fail to command public confidence, it is ordinary people who suffer most, particularly families, workers and vulnerable groups.

Rabuka said that climate pressures, digital disruption, and emerging security risks are exposing gaps in legal systems worldwide, making it critical for governments to ensure that justice remains fair, accessible, and consistent.

He stressed that the meeting was a working forum with real-world consequences, calling on ministers to move beyond discussion and agree on practical measures that strengthen institutions and expand access to justice.

The Prime Minister also linked strong legal frameworks to climate resilience, saying the rule of law plays a vital role in protecting natural resources and ensuring communities are not left behind as environmental pressures intensify.

He urged ministers to deliver clear outcomes that can guide collective Commonwealth action ahead of the next Heads of Government Meeting, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to shared values and cooperation within the Commonwealth.

