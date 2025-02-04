Rabuka to champion ‘Ocean of Peace’

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in Washington, D.C. this week to promote his vision of the Blue Pacific region as an “Ocean of Peace.”

He will meet with U.S. Congress members, leaders, and business figures at the National Presidential Prayer Breakfast.

Rabuka aims for this vision to be adopted at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the Solomon Islands later this year.

He highlights that Pacific nations share responsibility for maintaining peace and cooperation in the region.

Rabuka will meet with U.S. Senators Ed Case, Mike Lee, and Kevin Kramer, discussing issues of mutual interest for Fiji and the Pacific.

He hopes the “Ocean of Peace” concept, introduced at the UN General Assembly in 2023, will inspire peace and prosperity in the region.