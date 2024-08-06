Project to set example for other villages

Turaga ni Mataqali Koroisutu clan, Usaia Delai standing at the site of the housing project

A village clan in Vuma, Ovalau is set to develop a 10-acre land into a multi-million-dollar housing project.

This initiative, led by the Mataqali Koroisutu clan under Usaia Delai will include two commercial lots and 32 residential lots.

He states that the clan has been working on this project for five years and official documents were signed last week.

Housing project plan

Delai reveals that the motivation behind this development stems from a need for more homestays and hotels to accommodate visitors to Levuka.

“We usually have a lot of visitors to the island and even government officers posted to the island. The issue is that we don’t have enough commercial accommodations for them and this is something that this housing project will address and so we have allocated a huge piece of land for this development.”

Delai says discussions with clan members have led to plans for various commercial engagements with companies interested in establishing businesses in Levuka.

He also highlights that a local commercial bank has agreed to fund the project which will expedite its progress.

Delai has expressed gratitude to the government for its support of landowners, believing this project will inspire other villages to undertake similar revenue-generating initiatives.

He emphasizes that Indigenous Fijians have substantial resources that can be used to improve their standard of living, needing only initial capital funding.

Delai adds that the government’s efforts to connect villages with financial institutions and experts are instrumental in developing these land resources.