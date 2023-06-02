Project enhances school facilities

[Source: Photo Supplied]

BSP Nausori branch constructed roofing over the walkway areas from the classrooms to the washrooms and school canteen at Nuku District School.

The construction project involved repairs and maintenance of the washrooms and an upgrade of the drinking station, including the installation of five taps.

The project was identified and implemented in consultation with the school and the Ministry of Education and was completed through a collaborative effort between the bank, the school, and the community. BSP invested funds, and staff volunteered their time and “sweat equity” to create a better school experience.

Article continues after advertisement

BSP Relieving Country Head, Maikash Ali, says their corporate value of community and Vanua is the driving force behind these projects and that they’ve actively demonstrated their commitment to the community through their branch community projects and sponsorships.

The project was completed over three Saturdays, with no less than 10 people working on each of the days. The bank acknowledges the guidance of a specialized contractor and foreman who assisted the staff in carrying out this construction project.

Ali reaffirmed BSP’s strong commitment to upholding its corporate social responsibility through the Branch Community Project program, sponsorship, and community partnerships that nurture positive change to improve the quality of life for communities.

As the largest banking network in Fiji, delivering essential financial services throughout Fiji, including remote regions, BSP has also reinvested over $10 million in Fiji since 2010 through community projects and sponsorships that support educational, environmental, sporting, and charitable programs.