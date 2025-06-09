Professor Prasad pleads not guilty

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has pleaded not guilty to two charges against him in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Prasad is accused of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

His plea was heard before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

It was revealed that on or about 30th December 2015, in Suva, Prasad, as an officeholder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political.

Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, allegedly failed to comply with Section 24(1) (b) (iv) by omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets, liabilities, and income submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

He is also charged with providing false information in a statutory declaration, having allegedly recklessly submitted a declaration omitting his directorship, which rendered it materially false.

Munroe Leys lawyer Richard Naidu, representing Professor Prasad, says that they will be making an application for a permanent stay, as Professor Prasad will be traveling abroad on December 20-27.

Prosecution stated they had no objection to the matter, given that Prasad provided relevant information about his travel and his itinerary.

They also stated that 12 documents have been disclosed to the defence; however, if any relevant documents may come up in the future, the defence will be informed.

Magistrate Prasad also revealed in court that the case may begin trial in March as it will queue as a normal case.

Bail has been extended for Prasad, and the case will be called again on January 26 for mention.

