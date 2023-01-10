Problems arising from labor migration need to be addressed

Continuous training of workers should be an integral part of business strategy to ensure continuity of operation says Asian Development Bank’s Senior Economic Officer Isoa Wainiqolo.

According to the Asian Development Bank’s latest Pacific Economic Monitor, that as of mid-2019, more than 222,000 Fiji-born people resided abroad, with 95 percent living in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, or the United States.

The report highlights that a positive effect of emigration has been to boost remittances which play a critical role in stabilizing Fiji’s external position and providing much needed cash to Fijians during the pandemic.

It says remittances are likely to continue to grow over the medium term, yet the potential for brain drain to exacerbate skills gaps is an emerging concern.

ADB’s Senior Economic Officer Isoa Wainiqolo says these headwinds need to be addressed to sustain the current pace of economic recovery.