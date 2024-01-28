Prioritizing teacher needs critical

Education Minister Viliame Gavoka stresses the importance of addressing teacher needs and well-being to retain them.

With over 700 teachers resigning last year, many seeking overseas opportunities, Gavoka emphasizes the necessity of providing necessary resources to support teachers in their profession.

Having recently assumed the Education Ministry portfolio, Gavoka acknowledges being briefed on teacher concerns and challenges, which are now under examination.

“The Ministry of Civil Service is also looking into that. We will listen, we will do what we need to do to, equip you to do your work properly and ensure that you have a rewarding career in education. Not everyone can be a teacher. It’s a special calling and indeed, we’ve had people who thought they want to be teachers, but quickly found out that they’re not cut out to be teachers.”

Gavoka emphasizes that their commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of teachers stands as a cornerstone for fostering a resilient and motivated teaching force.