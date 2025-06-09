Principals push back on punishment

The Fiji Principals Association is urgently calling for a review of the national behavior management policy.

It states that the current system is too focused on punishment.

During the 132nd Annual Conference,Association President Vishnu Deo Sharma emphasized that effective behavior management is not about controlling students but rather about guiding them.

He stated that policies should reflect values such as respect, responsibility, empathy, and resilience.

Sharma expressed that principals want to move away from punitive models and instead focus on restorative practices that build relationships, encourage self-reflection, and empower students to make better choices.

He added that principals must lead this transformation, and teachers need training, support, and the appropriate tools to implement consistent and compassionate discipline.

The Association has urged the Ministry of Education to conduct a research-based review, involving all stakeholders, to ensure that policies are clearly communicated and culturally sensitive.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro stresses that discipline is not about punishment but about creating safe learning spaces where students are valued and encouraged to express themselves.

“As heads of school in your respective schools, you must develop inclusive school cultures that celebrate diversity and foster respect for all individuals. Ensure that your schools are safe havens where all students feel valued and encouraged to express themselves. This includes enforcing standards of responsibility, attendance, and dress.”

The Fiji Principals Association states it stands ready to support this review.

