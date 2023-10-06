President warns of new tech threats to the region

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has emphasized the focus of the Pacific Prosecutors conference this week on the emerging threats posed by new technologies in the region.

He highlighted that alongside these concerns, they will be addressing issues such as capacity building, prosecution codes, and sentencing, which are daily challenges.

Ratu Wiliame emphasized that two specific technologies, artificial intelligence and virtual assets, have been recognized as the new frontiers of international organized crime.

Article continues after advertisement

While their potential benefits are significant, he says there is also a considerable potential for abuse by those with less virtuous intentions.

The President has urged prosecutors to take a proactive approach and collaborate as a region to address these challenges before they start experiencing the harmful impact of these abuses, which could be devastating to individuals, societies, and economies in the small and vulnerable Pacific region.

He stressed the importance of prosecutors taking the lead in implementing changes to provide protection for the region’s people and economies, and expressed anticipation for measures proposed during the conference for implementation by regional institutions and leaders.

Ratu Wiliame called for collaboration, support and accountability among the attendees regarding the agreements and measures discussed.