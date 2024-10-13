President calls for growth in the rice industry

The potential for growth in Fiji’s rice industry is significant, however, there is a need for training farmers and extension workers in modern agricultural techniques.

This has been highlighted by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the annual Presidents Awards for Rice Farmers in Labasa.

Ratu Wiliame says there is much to gain by producing value-added products like brown rice and rice flour.

He is also calling for increased research and development.

“Milling, land-use efficiency, training, with the ultimate focus on raising production lines, food security, and self-sufficiency, is the way forward.”

Ratu Wiliame is urging farmers to explore rice varieties that would enhance local consumption and reduce the national import bill.

He also envisions supermarket shelves stocked with high-quality rice products produced by local farmers, empowering them to take pride in their contributions.