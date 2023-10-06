Prasad to attend IMF meeting in Morocco

Professor Biman Prasad.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad will attend the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco from 9th to the15th of October.

Prasad in his role as the Governor of the Fund and the Bank, will represent Fiji in this high-level gathering of Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors from around the world.

This year’s Annual Meeting is expected to be a significant one as the World Bank is set to announce the outcome of its Evolution process.

The process will see the organization progress its development agenda with a key focus on addressing global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility & conflict, energy access, food security, water security, biodiversity, and digitalization.

The Bank will also embark on revising its operating model and financing model to ensure that it has the capacity to address these global challenges.

In Marrakesh, Prasad will also chair the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting, participate in high-level panel discussions on climate finance, and sign Fiji’s first-ever sovereign parametric insurance cover.

He will also participate in various Minister’s roundtable meetings that focus on reshaping the international financial architecture to tackle global challenges.

Prasad will be accompanied by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Permanent Secretary of Finance and senior officials from the Ministry and the RBF.