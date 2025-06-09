Police probe nude photo leak and online attacks

File Photo

Two self-employed individuals are in custody as police crack down on disturbing cybercrime cases.

A 26-year-old man from Kulukulu, Sigatoka is accused of posting explicit recordings and trafficking obscene material. Police say he shared a victim’s nude photo on social media and then tried to extort money from her.

In a separate case, a 40-year-old woman from Nadi is under investigation for causing harm through online abuse. She was allegedly live on social media, hurling indecent remarks at the victim and her daughter.

The Fiji Police Cybercrime Unit is leading both investigations.

