Police nab two suspects in supermarket robbery

[file photo]

Two of the three men involved in yesterday’s robbery at Lautoka’s 78692 Halal Supermarket have been arrested.

Police confirmed the suspects were apprehended in Natokowaqa by the Lautoka Task Force. The robbery, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, remains under investigation.

The two suspects are in custody as inquiries continue to locate the third man and determine the full circumstances of the incident.

