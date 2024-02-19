Police intensifies efforts against drug trafficking

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has already declared war on drugs, which include green and white drugs.

Police Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, is identifying trends and making sure that they have strategies in place to counter all this.

ACP Waqa says they are currently investigating the matter in relation to the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of cocaine last Thursday, where four people were arrested through the quick sharing of information.

He adds the Australian Federal Police is also assisting them to identify the drugs, as they have a database on the profiles of drugs.

“And through that, they can identify the drugs that’re coming from which syndicates and which cartels. And we were just trying to identify whether the drugs that were found in Totogo were the same ones or similar ones that were found in the drug busts at Maqalevu and Legalega.”

ACP Waqa says while white drugs are a challenge, they are also focusing on green drugs.

He adds they are sharing information with neighboring countries to better curb the drug issue.