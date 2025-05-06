Poachers threaten Fiji’s reefs

[Source: National Geographic]

Poaching and weak enforcement are threatening Fiji’s marine ecosystems and undermining the efforts of local communities fighting to protect them.

This has sparked urgent calls for new legislation at a coral reef conservation workshop held today.

Participants at the National Hub for Coral Reef Conservation warned that the absence of strong legal frameworks is allowing illegal fishing to flourish, with villagers in maritime areas growing disheartened as their Marine Protected Areas go unprotected.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking on behalf of Blue Prosperity Fiji Joeli Veitayaki said illegal harvesting is not only destroying ecosystems but also discouraging the very people working to sustain them.

“There’s no point in communities protecting the ocean if others keep breaking the rules with no consequences.”

A representative at the workshop also called for tighter monitoring and enforcement, stressing that environmental crimes must be clearly identified and stopped.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Sivendra Michael confirmed that legislation is being drafted, but noted the complexities of managing a shared space where several ministries have jurisdiction.

With illegal fishing on the rise and community efforts being undone by lack of enforcement, stakeholders say swift, coordinated legislative action is now critical to safeguard Fiji’s marine future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.