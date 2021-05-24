PM calls for unity

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging every Fijian to work in a united manner as we try and get our country back on track.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na I Lalakai programme, Bainimarama highlighted the government is doing all it can to help affected Fijians.

He says he does not care about those who continue to criticize the government and its efforts.

Bainimarama adds these individuals will hinder Fiji’s recovery efforts as we continue to work for the best for our nation and its people.

He adds the government continues to fight against COVID-19 and is also strategizing programmes that will help those who will need assistance post COVID.

With the slow easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, the government through its various Ministries visited developments done so far to help Fijians in these trying times.

The government through various Ministries has visited water projects being undertaken in Naimasimasi and Nameka villages in Tailevu, visited the new Baulevu School, and held meetings to help the safe re-opening of our international borders.