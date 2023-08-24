PM calls for preparedness amid Fukushima wastewater concerns

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has publicly addressed the concerns surrounding the decision by Japan to release nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

Rabuka revealed that the government has formally approached Japan to be prepared for potential threats arising from the discharged treated radioactive wastewater.

He says if the nuclear wastewater poses a genuine threat, the government expects Japan to be ready to halt and reevaluate the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

This comes as the government accepts Japan’s controversial decision to dispose of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in the Pacific Ocean, a move that has triggered global criticism for disregarding international protocols against nuclear pollution and violating the rights of Pacific communities.

Rabuka emphasized that the coalition government values the condemnation expressed by various quarters over Japan’s actions.

He conveyed the government’s commitment to preserving people’s rights to voice concerns, demonstrate, and advocate for a better environment.

He is urging people to channel their environmental concerns into addressing issues such as plastic waste dumping, sewage treatment, and chilled water discharge in the Suva Harbour area.

“Recently, somebody showed me a satellite picture of the Suva Peninsula, and it showed a zone of red in the area of discharge from the Kinoya treatment plant out into the ocean, and it’s spreading. In fact, there are some areas where it has gone beyond the reef.”

Rabuka says a robust monitoring system must remain active to track the discharge and ensure oceanic health.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes in the wake of widespread criticism following the Fijian government’s alignment with Japan’s decision to release nuclear-contaminated wastewater.

Critics have accused the government of sidestepping international agreements, sparking concerns about the region’s ecological stability, and violating the basic rights of Pacific inhabitants.

Meanwhile, twelve years after the tsunami hit the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Japan has commenced the discharge of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.