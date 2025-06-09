Planning key to solving housing issues: Nalumisa

Lagilagi housing [file photo]

The Ministry for Housing attributes poor planning as a major factor contributing to the country’s ongoing housing crisis.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says that this lack of effective planning has led to widespread overcrowding, insufficient infrastructure, and a critical shortage of affordable and adequate homes.

He stresses the urgent need for improved urban development strategies and increased investment to address these challenges and significantly enhance living conditions.

Nalumisa says that with over 50% of the population now living in urban areas, there’s a clear need for proactive planning to ensure proper residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Maciu Nalumisa – Housing Minister

“It is a very important issue in the country right now that we have to have better planning referring to better master planning. Once we do that, then we are planning for future development.”

Nalumisa adds that proper planning will help people identify land areas and seek assistance from relevant authorities, as many often lack knowledge about where to go for help.

KPMG Fiji Head of Advisory, Anare Manulevu, says the government needs to adopt more effective and sustainable overseas housing models.

He emphasizes that innovative approaches and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors are essential to creating long-term housing solutions.

