Petition launched for pay rise for civil service workers

The Fiji Public Service Association and Fiji Council of Social Services are calling for a pay rise for civil servants and the implementation of the new national minimum wage rate.

This was highlighted while launching their petition against the salary hike of parliament members in Suva today.

Fiji Public Service Association Judith Kotobalavu says the salary increase is long overdue and should be a top priority for the Coalition Government.

She notes that the last salary increase for civil servants was in 2017.

Kotobalavu states that the implementation of all the measures is crucial to enhancing accountability, transparency, and public trust in the parliamentary system.