People urged to reconsider their actions

[Source: Activist Frances Namoumou\Facebook]

Climate change activist has called on Fijians to change their throwaway culture.

Activist Frances Namoumou says people create waste without thinking about it, and the things tossed in the garbage eventually affect the planet as they contribute to a throwaway culture.

Throwaway culture is the practice of throwing something out after a single use. It can also include things that end up in landfills after a few days or weeks of usage.

Article continues after advertisement

Namoumou believes that people must reconsider their actions that contribute to pollution and climate change.

” We want a fast life, and therefore our lifestyle becomes one that when it’s due or reaches its due date, it is thrown out. I think this is an area we need to as Fijians or Pacific islanders step back and revisit what we have done wrong.”

Namoumou says it is everyone’s responsibility to look after the environment.

She adds that climate change is attributed to human activities that has irreversibly altered the planet’s fundamental components.