People First registered as new political party

[Photo: FIJIAN ELECTIONS OFFICE]

People First has been officially registered as Fiji’s newest political party.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, approved the party’s application, which was submitted on November 20th last year.

Mataiciwa confirms four objections were received, relating to the party name, symbol, and sections of its constitution.

However, following the assessment, all objections were dismissed.

She adds that objectors have 14 days from today to appeal the decision to the Electoral Commission.

There are now eight registered political parties with the Fijian Elections Office.

