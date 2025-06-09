Parliament repeals skilled professionals act to streamline approvals

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto and Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Registration of Skilled Professionals repeal bill has been passed by the parliament ending the system that allowed foreign workers to be assessed through the Skilled Professionals Evaluation Committee.

The bill passed with 34 votes in favour, 10 against, and 11 abstentions.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the repeal restores proper authority to professional bodies while keeping immigration involved in issuing work permits.

He says the repeal strengthens public safety and maintains avenues for foreign professionals to work in Fiji.

“We’re just restoring proper statutory authority to professional bodies with a role for immigration on issuing work permits, transparent coordination through existing ministries, stronger accountability, and less duplication.”

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj says repealing the Act without an immediate replacement could worsen Fiji’s shortage of skilled professionals.

“Repealing this act with an immediate robust replacement mechanism will only accelerate the current brain drain and suppress foreign investment.”

However, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says some applicants previously approved by the committee did not meet basic requirements.

“This repeal is necessary, amongst other reasons, to protect the integrity of Fiji’s immigration system, to strengthen national security and ensure clear and consistent processing of all foreign professionals entering our country.”

The repeal aims to streamline Fiji’s skilled professional approvals, safeguard public safety, and maintain clear pathways for foreign workers under existing immigration and professional body regulations.

