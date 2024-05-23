Panapasa to be sent on leave pending investigation

Salote Panapasa

Assistant Commissioner of Corrections, Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa will be sent on leave from tomorrow, pending an investigation by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

In a statement, the Fiji Corrections Services says they understand the need to allow investigations by FICAC and the normal operations of the FCS to carry on.

FCS acknowledges that Panapasa is innocent until proven guilty.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC had earlier confirmed receiving complaint against Panapasa on the allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.