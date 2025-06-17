Pacific women highlight media gaps

The Pacific’s concern over brain drain is proving to be a significant setback for the media industry across many island nations.

As talented youth leave in search of better opportunities abroad, local media outlets are left struggling to find and retain qualified journalists.

Niue journalist Esther Pavihi shared that the lack of young journalists due to brain drain is a huge concern in the Niue media industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of our young people, once they finish high school, they move away. That is a big challenge for us when it comes to our language and when it comes to protecting and using the vagahaunuie in the media.”

She says, unfortunately, there are no young people back home aspiring to become journalists, making it difficult to cultivate the next generation of media professionals.

Pavihi stated that it is essential to have a new generation of journalists who can bear witness to the events of our time and document these stories for future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.