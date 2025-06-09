Pacific media locked out of Albanese press conference in Honiara

Journalists from Pacific Island nations were barred from attending a press conference held by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Honiara this afternoon.

The event, which took place at the China-funded stadium, was open only to Australian media.

It’s still unclear why Pacific journalists were excluded, and the move has raised concerns among regional media representatives.

Similar incident happened in Tonga last year and media were told it was a misunderstanding.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Albanese met with his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to shared priorities and announced plans to begin negotiations on a regional security treaty aimed at ensuring long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the Pacific.

