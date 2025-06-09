Pacific faces twin threat of crime and climate change

Naupoto identified human trafficking, migrant smuggling, fraudulent documents and cyber-enabled crime as key concerns. [Photo: FILE]

Climate change and cross-border crime are placing increasing pressure on Pacific nations.

Speaking at the 28th Pacific Immigration Development Community Regional Annual Meeting in Suva, Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto said criminal threats are becoming more complex.

He also raised concern over growing security threats in the region.

These include human trafficking, migrant smuggling, fraudulent documents, cyber-enabled crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

Article continues after advertisement

“We must share information faster. We must strengthen cooperation. We must build modern and capable border systems. And we must ensure that our laws are also modernised accordingly.”

Naupoto said such threats are becoming more sophisticated and require closer regional cooperation.

He said immigration agencies have a key role in protecting borders while ensuring migration is managed safely and fairly.

The meeting brings together immigration officials from across the Pacific to discuss migration, border security and other emerging regional challenges.

Naupoto identified human trafficking, migrant smuggling, fraudulent documents and cyber-enabled crime as key concerns.

He states technology will play a greater role in border management.

Meanwhile, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya said climate change was already affecting communities across Fiji and the Pacific.

She said people are facing more frequent flooding, higher temperatures and changing rainfall patterns.

Tabuya said coastal erosion was worsening, crop yields are falling and fishing livelihoods are under threat.

Naupoto also called on regional leaders to embrace the spirit of Talanoa.

He said open dialogue, mutual understanding and respect would be vital as the region confronts these growing challenges.