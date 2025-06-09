Pacific faces rising migration pressures

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says global conflicts, economic shocks and climate change are reshaping Pacific migration patterns.

Opening the 28th Pacific Immigration Development Community Regional Annual Meeting in Suva, Naupoto warned that wars and geopolitical tensions overseas are already being felt in the Pacific through rising costs, economic uncertainty and increased migration pressures.

He said history shows economic hardship drives migration, while global conflicts increase visa applications, demand for humanitarian pathways and pressure on border management systems.

Naupoto stressed that immigration is no longer just an administrative function but a critical pillar of national security, economic growth and regional stability.

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He said climate change is adding further pressure, with sea-level rise, coastal erosion, flooding and stronger storms already forcing movement in vulnerable Pacific communities.

The Minister also raised concerns about increasingly sophisticated criminal networks, saying immigration agencies are now facing threats from human trafficking, migrant smuggling, document fraud and cyber-enabled crime.

“The Pacific is changing, changing fast. Migration patterns are shifting, technology is advancing rapidly, climate change is already impacting our islands, labour mobility is expanding, and criminal networks are becoming more organised and sophisticated.”

Despite these challenges, Naupoto said migration continues to create opportunities through labour mobility, tourism, education and diaspora connections, but must be managed safely and effectively.

Director of Immigration for Tonga, Telesia Kaitapu, said no Pacific nation can tackle modern migration and border security challenges alone.

She said regional cooperation, trusted partnerships and information sharing are essential as countries confront transnational crime, irregular migration and evolving security threats.