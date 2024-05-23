Over 390 individuals charged in major drug crackdown

[File Photo]

The ongoing war on drugs has resulted in more than 390 people, including juveniles, being charged with drug offences in the first four months of this year.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew provided a detailed report on the arrests and the efforts being made to combat the growing drug problem.

According to Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, from January to April, 641 drug-related offences were recorded, with 14 juveniles and 397 individuals aged 18 to 35 among those charged.

He says 641 drug-related offences were recorded during the first four months of this year, with February recording 189 cases, followed by January with 169, March with 160, and 123 cases recorded last month.

The Acting Commissioner says of the 641 cases, 505 were associated with marijuana, while 136 were for methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

He says the prevalent drug offences were unlawful possession of illicit drugs, recording 594 cases during the four-month reporting period, 44 for unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs, two cases of unlawful importation and exportation, and one case of unlawful transfer and supply of illicit drugs.

The Acting Commissioner says concerted efforts in the war on drugs are reflected in the number of cases recorded in all five policing districts.

The Western Division recorded 271 cases, 151 in the North, 128 in the Southern Division, 58 in the Eastern Division, and 33 in the Central Division.

The Acting Commissioner is calling for more collaboration to address the growing number of young people involved.