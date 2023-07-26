Outsource Fiji enters into new agreement

[Source: Outsource Fiji/ Facebook]

Outsource Fiji has signed an agreement with the Higher Education Commission Fiji.

This is in line with their 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, where they are committed to developing a highly qualified talent pool.

Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says this will further create employment opportunities for the people.

Janif says the MOU with the HEC, creates a strategic partnership which holds immense potential and benefits for everyone.



She adds there is an increasing number of businesses outsourcing their operations to Fiji, and the demand for a skilled and talented workforce is growing.

“Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that our talent pool is well-equipped and has the necessary training and resources to meet the demands of the global outsourcing market. To achieve this, Outsource Fiji sees the need to continuously update, upgrade and introduce new education and training materials to learning institutions in a timely manner.”

Janif says through this MOU, Outsource Fiji marks an essential transition for the industry body as they will work with HEC to to venture into developing and delivering training programs as well.