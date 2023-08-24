Ongoing inquiry into FRA CEO

The investigation into the suspension of Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Roads Authority Kamal Prasad remains underway.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The case is presently being addressed by the auditor general’s offices.

“That is currently in progress with the auditor general’s office, so once that is finalized, the board will inform me.”

Prasad was sent on leave in June of this year, enabling the board to conduct an independent inquiry into matters concerning excess cash flow and budgetary overruns.