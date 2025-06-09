Nurses call for urgent legislation review

Deputy Director of Nursing at Labasa Hospital, Jone Natanu, has stressed the urgent need to review current nursing legislation, as many nurses continue to migrate in search of better opportunities.

He revealed that in the past four years, Labasa Hospital alone has lost nearly 100 nurses, making it increasingly difficult to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

Natanu emphasized the need for the Ministry to place greater focus on implementing a reward system that can help retain nurses by offering better support and services.

He added that while the external reward system such as salaries is managed by the government and beyond their control, it is important to develop an internal reward system within the institution to support, motivate, and retain nurses.

“Maybe our regulation, something that can hold them back. Maybe the reward system. How can we reward our nurses better? So these are the things that we as leaders, we look for solutions. We are solution driven. So we are here for these two days to come up with solutions, find gaps and implement. And not to forget that we are here for the patients, not for ourselves.”

Natanu believes in the importance of training and empowering upcoming nurses to take on leadership roles, as this not only strengthens the workforce but also serves as a key motivating factor.

He emphasized that trusting, guiding, and giving young nurses opportunities to lead helps build their confidence and makes them feel valued in the profession.

